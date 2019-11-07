Declan O'Neill Sentenced For Murdering His Mother

A Belfast doctor will serve a minimum of eight years of the life sentence he was handed for murdering his mother.Declan O'Neill was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court today, Thursday 07 November, just over two years after he killed his mother in the back garden of her parent's home.The 29 year-old plead guilty to murdering Anne O'Neill last month. He had armed himself with a chisel and murdered the 47-year-old on 21 October 2017.Mr Justice Colton said Mr O'Neill was "provoked at the very least by the prolonged stress" endured by the "extremely controlling behaviour" of his mother.He will serve a minimum of eight years of his life sentence.Detective Inspector Joanne Harris said the sentencing marks the end of a "harrowing" case."This is a very sad case and first and foremost our sympathies today go to Anne's daughter and also to Anne's mother and father and wider family and friends, who continue to come to terms with her death."This has been a long, protracted and harrowing case for all concerned. No matter what the circumstances are that led to the murder of Anne, no-one has the right to take another person's life."I cannot imagine the distress and suffering Anne's daughter must be feeling today as she mourns for her mother, whilst also having to come to terms with the fact that her brother will be serving eight years in prison for their mother's murder. My sympathies also go to Anne's parents who are dealing with the loss of their daughter and their grandson spending years in prison."Whilst today's sentencing will never bring Anne back I hope that it will bring some closure to those who are left behind after what has been a very traumatic two years for all concerned," DI Harris concluded(JG/CM)