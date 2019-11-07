08/11/2019
07/11/2019
Declan O'Neill Sentenced For Murdering His Mother
A Belfast doctor will serve a minimum of eight years of the life sentence he was handed for murdering his mother.
Declan O'Neill was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court today, Thursday 07 November, just over two years after he killed his mother in the back garden of her parent's home.
The 29 year-old plead guilty to murdering Anne O'Neill last month. He had armed himself with a chisel and murdered the 47-year-old on 21 October 2017.
Mr Justice Colton said Mr O'Neill was "provoked at the very least by the prolonged stress" endured by the "extremely controlling behaviour" of his mother.
He will serve a minimum of eight years of his life sentence.
Detective Inspector Joanne Harris said the sentencing marks the end of a "harrowing" case. "This is a very sad case and first and foremost our sympathies today go to Anne's daughter and also to Anne's mother and father and wider family and friends, who continue to come to terms with her death.
"This has been a long, protracted and harrowing case for all concerned. No matter what the circumstances are that led to the murder of Anne, no-one has the right to take another person's life.
"I cannot imagine the distress and suffering Anne's daughter must be feeling today as she mourns for her mother, whilst also having to come to terms with the fact that her brother will be serving eight years in prison for their mother's murder. My sympathies also go to Anne's parents who are dealing with the loss of their daughter and their grandson spending years in prison.
"Whilst today's sentencing will never bring Anne back I hope that it will bring some closure to those who are left behind after what has been a very traumatic two years for all concerned," DI Harris concluded
Latest Northern Ireland News
08 November 2019
Detectives investigating the "horrific abduction" of Quinn Industrial Holding's Director Kevin Lunney are carrying out searches in Co Fermanagh and across the border. Mr Lunney was kidnapped, beaten and left for dead by the roadside by a gang of men in September.
08 November 2019
Motorists in Co Antrim are advised to avoid the A2 Shore Road following a two vehicle collision. The Newtownabbey route is closed in both directions following the crash close to the Regional College between Station Road and Rushpark roundabout. There are long delays on all approaches.
08 November 2019
An exploded pipe-bomb in west Belfast was the cause of a security operation on Thursday evening, police have confirmed. The householder of a property in Norglen Parade discovered the device on Tuesday morning, 05 November. It's believed to have exploded at around 10.30pm the previous night.
08 November 2019
A high value vehicle has been stolen by thieves using keyless technology in Co Down. The BMW was taken from the Grovernors Gate development in Hillsborough sometime between 11.30pm on Tuesday 05 November and 4am on Wednesday. Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson urged motorists to ensure keys are stored in a safe place at all times.
07 November 2019
A Belfast doctor will serve a minimum of eight years of the life sentence he was handed for murdering his mother. Declan O'Neill was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court today, Thursday 07 November, just over two years after he killed his mother in the back garden of her parent's home.
07 November 2019
Northern Ireland's Green Party will not stand any candidates in Belfast in the upcoming General Election. Party leader Clare Bailey announced there will be no candidates in East, West and North Belfast after having previously confirmed they will stand aside in South Belfast.
07 November 2019
The future of the Ulster Grand Prix road race is in danger of disappearing from the racing calendar due to serious financial problems. The Dundrod and District Club issued a statement explaining the "real and imminent danger" facing the international road race after a severe weather warning deterred crowds from attending this year's event.
07 November 2019
Lady Sylvia Hermon has confirmed that she will not contest the General Election. The Independent unionist MP held the seat for North Down since 2001. Warm tributes have been flooding in from across the political spectrum following the announcement.
07 November 2019
Detectives investigating the murder of a man at his home in Lisburn have made an arrest. A 33 year-old woman was apprehended on Wednesday 06 November and taken to Musgrave police station for questioning. She has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
07 November 2019
Staff at Queen's University and Ulster University are facing eight days of strike action from 25 November, it's been confirmed. Sixty universities from the UK wide University College Union (UCU) backed the action amid disputes over pay and pensions.
