NI Water Urges Farmers To Check For Costly Leaks

NI Water is urging farmers across Northern Ireland to check their land and buildings for water leaks.With spring's arrival, cattle are being moved outdoors, increasing demand on field trough water supplies, which can lead to leaks. NI Water emphasises the importance of checking for leaks that may have developed over the winter once the water supply is turned on.Paul Bryce, Head of Water at NI Water, stated: "We know spring is an important time for our farming community, with many animals being put out to fields after a long winter. We are urging farmers to check their meters before turning on troughs and other water sources. After turning them on, check the meter again. A fast-moving meter indicates a leak on the property."Bryce highlighted the financial impact of leaks on farmers: "Since farmers pay for their water, every leak directly impacts their bottom line. Regular checks of properties, outdoor taps, land, and troughs allow for quick leak repairs, preventing large bills. A typical leak at a drinking trough can inflate a farmer's water bill by as much as £200 per week."He also noted the significance of the farming sector to NI Water: "Over 60% of our non-domestic customers are farms, making them a very important consumer group. On dairy farms, livestock drinking water accounts for 50% to 75% of total water usage. Therefore, a clean and consistent water supply is crucial for farmers."NI Water advises farmers who find a leak to contact a WaterSafe plumber at. Alternatively, farmers can seek advice from NI Water by calling 03457 44 00 88 or emailing waterline@niwater.com.Saving money on your next bill might be easier than finding your lost sheep by following some of our key tips:• Check meters on a regular basis. A higher reading may indicate a leak which should be located and repaired as quickly as possible• Ensure you have a good understanding of the layout of pipework within your land• Consider mapping the line of the pipework, which can extend over several acres of land• Know where your stop valves are located• Ideally, install a number of stop valves to isolate water supply to disused areas of the farm especially during the winter months• Check for and repair any leakage promptly to reduce water bills, which are a major liability for a working farm• Inspect remote troughs which may not be used over the winter, particularly the exposed pipe leading into the trough; if cattle are inside consider turning the supply to the trough off• Ensure all underground pipes are buried 750 millimetres below ground level• Ensure any pipes within buildings are insulated• Examine the adequacy of storage in the event of a supply problem. NI Water recommends at least 24 hours storage